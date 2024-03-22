Walsall youngster making great impression
Walsall academy manager Rob Williams has revealed Dylan Thomas has spent the majority of this season training with the first team.
Thomas made his senior debut against Brighton under-21s, in the EFL Trophy aged 16, in August and was also handed cameos from the bench against Sheppey United and Shrewsbury Town respectively.
Williams hopes Thomas, who only turned 17 in December, will continue to make progress in his transition to senior football over the course of next season.