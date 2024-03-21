Walsall's Emmanuel Adegboyega tips former team mate to be hit at Bescot

Weir, who played with Adegboyega for the Drogs last season, returned to Ireland on loan after completing his switch to Walsall in the winter.

The left-back has already scored three goals in seven appearances in all competitions this term and will join up with Walsall ahead of pre-season.

And Adegboyega believes the Saddlers will be welcoming a “quality left-back” into their ranks.

He said: “You can expect a quality left-back. Playing with Evan, he’s very good in terms of his left-foot is special.

“I think he scored one free-kick from close to the halfway line and another from 20 yards out.

“Walsall should be very excited because he’s a very good up and coming talent.”