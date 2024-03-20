Walsall's makeshift defence have grown together says keeper

The Saddlers’ latest back-line comprising of Emmanuel Adegboyega, David Okagbue and Taylor Allen boast an average of 21, and have conceded just four times from open play across eight games.

They only played together for the first time during the second half of last month’s 2-1 triumph over Mansfield Town but Smith insists those relationships had been established long before.

He said: “It’s not like this group have just come together in the last two weeks. We’ve chopped and changed but we’ve trained together throughout the whole season, it’s not like they’ve just come in and we don’t know them.

“We’ve put so much work in on the training ground to trust each other and build relationships.

“We’re young but I don’t feel like we play like an inexperienced team. I think we’re extremely strong collectively and play with maturity.

“Whoever comes in is going to do whatever it takes to make sure we get the right result and show some pride in the shirt.

“We play with immense pride and we try to give everything every time we go out there.”

Smith has nailed down the number one spot since his introduction in late-November – starting 16 of Walsall’s last 19 games in League Two.

He has conceded just 17 times in the process, a figure reduced to 12 from open play, and his performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester further underscored his growing importance to the team.

The 22-year-old produced his first career penalty save to deny Noah Chilvers and preserve a point for the Saddlers in Essex.

“It was nice to be on the right end of one. Credit to Dan Watson and Lewis Needham, we looked at that throughout the week and it paid off,” the goalkeeper explained with a smile as he recalled the moment.

The former Wolves goalkeeper also made a pair of crucial stops to deny Cameron McGeehan in the first half but humbly reserved praise for his defence amid personal acclaim.

“It’s my job to keep the ball out of the net so I can’t get too high about it but it’s always nice to make saves and be involved in big moments.

“The boys in front of me have kept me quiet in the last few weeks so hopefully we can keep defending how we have been because they’ve been brilliant.”