Liam Gordon hails fellow Walsall teammate 'remarkable'
Liam Gordon has hailed Walsall defender Joe Foulkes' "remarkable" attitude during his long spell out of the team.
Foulkes made his first league start since September during the Saddlers' 1-1 draw against Barrow at Bescot on Tuesday.
He impressed from the bench after replacing Tom Knowles in the defeat at Forest Green last Saturday and took his chance again in front of the Walsall supporters.
Knowles is expected to miss "four to six weeks" with an ankle injury, which has put his season in doubt.