Jamille Matt: International break can be huge for Walsall

Walsall’s home fixture against Swindon Town this Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups and been rescheduled for April 16.

That has opened up a 13-day break for the Saddlers, which should provide Walsall with a lengthy window to clear bodies from the treatment room.

Walsall had eight players sidelined through injury for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Colchester, while Danny Johnson was an unused substitute for the second successive game as he continues to work his way back to match fitness.