Jamille Matt: International break can be huge for Walsall
Jamille Matt could be set to hand Walsall an injury boost when they travel to MK Dons on Good Friday.
Plus
Published
Walsall’s home fixture against Swindon Town this Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups and been rescheduled for April 16.
That has opened up a 13-day break for the Saddlers, which should provide Walsall with a lengthy window to clear bodies from the treatment room.
Walsall had eight players sidelined through injury for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Colchester, while Danny Johnson was an unused substitute for the second successive game as he continues to work his way back to match fitness.