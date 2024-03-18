George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Colchester: One 8 on tough afternoon
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their 1-1 draw at Colchester United.
Jackson Smith 8
Made a superb low stop to thwart Cameron McGeehan before half-time and kept the score level by denying Noah Chilvers from the spot.
Emmanuel Adegboyega 7
Predominantly tidy in possession and an imposing figure at the back.
David Okagbue 6
Was outfoxed by Bradley Ihionvien in the build-up to McGeehan’s equaliser but dealt with his defensive responsibilities efficiently aside from that.
Taylor Allen 8
A solid defensive performance and Walsall’s biggest attacking threat as he opened the scoring with a delightful finish.