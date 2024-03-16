Brandon Comley outlines potential key ingredient in Walsall's play-off push

Despite drawing and losing the last two games, a run of five consecutive wins has put the Saddlers into play-off contention.

For Comley, the key ingredient has been the togetherness within the squad as they chase a play-off spot this campaign.

“It’s a very good squad and there’s not a bad person in the group, which is a rarity to be honest,” Comley said.

“Everyone is upbeat all the time and everyone’s pushing to help us go in the right direction.

“Everyone wants everyone else to succeed and do well. We’re all together and all pushing in the same direction, which is a beautiful thing to have.