Walsall refuse to talk 'excuses' in search of ultimate goal

The Saddlers are set to be missing a number of key players again for tomorrow’s trip to Colchester United though they will welcome back defender David Okagbue from suspension.

However, you won’t catch head coach Mat Sadler complaining about a busy treatment room as Walsall attempt to hunt down a League Two play-off place.

“Clearly, we’re the walking wounded a little bit – we’re still trying recoup some of the bodies,” he said. “We had Danny (Johnson) and Jamie (Jellis) on the bench the other day, but they weren’t ready to be on the bench if we’re being completely honest, so we’ll have to assess both of them for the weekend.”