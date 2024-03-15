Colchester v Walsall: Saddlers coming up on the rails for final furlong

The Saddlers responded to their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers by taking a point from their play-off tussle against Barrow on Tuesday.

That result saw them climb one place into eighth and equalled their points tally from the previous campaign with nine games to go.

Sadler believes hitting that milestone serves as further evidence that his side are on an upward trajectory, as he aims to return to winning ways against Colchester United in Essex tomorrow.

“The Cheltenham Festival is probably a good one to be talking about. The country is transfixed by it,” Sadler noted on the League Two play-off race.

“My first milestone was to beat last season’s points total. We’ve equalled that with nine games to go, we’ve beat the amount of goals scored, so I want to beat the points total.

“To equal that with nine to go, we’re on the upward trajectory. We’ll just keep trying to tick off the milestones as we go but it’s important that we get over the 55-point mark.”

Walsall trail seventh-place AFC Wimbledon, who they boast a game in hand on, by only two points, with just eight separating seventh to 17th.

Tom Knowles’ season is in major doubt following his ankle injury which has left him on crutches and staring at a maximum of “four to six weeks” on the sidelines.

Jamille Matt and Aramide Oteh (both hamstring) are unavailable, while Danny Johnson (toe) and Jamie Jellis (fitness) are doubts with Sadler confirming the pair were not match-fit after starting on the bench against Barrow.

Walsall are also without Donervon Daniels (ankle), Priestley Farquharson (thigh), Harry Williams (hip) and Oisin McEntee (hamstring).

On a positive note, David Okagbue will return from suspension following his dismissal for two bookable offences at Forest Green. Rollin Menayese was recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot Town, as he scored and conceded a costly penalty in his first league start in almost two years for Walsall in midweek.

Goalkeeper coach Dan Watson has been hailed as the mastermind behind Walsall’s remarkable set-piece record with Menayese scoring their 19th of the campaign from dead ball situations.

“He’s getting a bit too much press at the minute,” Sadler joked. “Dan is an unbelievable bloke. I love him so much.

“I don’t love how he jumps on my back when we score a set-play. When we score, I don’t celebrate, I brace myself. He’s a person I have the utmost respect for. I trust him with my life, I really do.

“We’ve grown a real bond together and I think we’d probably call each other lifelong friends now because of what we’ve gone through together.

“Dan is a wonderful human being and I love that he’s getting some of the plaudits that he deserves.”