Walsall v Swindon postponed
Walsall's Sky Bet League Two game vs Swindon Town at the Poundland Bescot stadium on Saturday March 23 has now been postponed due to the Saddlers receiving three senior international call-ups.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The game has already been rescheduled for Tuesday April 16, with a 7:45pm kick-off.
Walsall will have three home games in a week, Notts County, Swindon and Bradford City.
A positive return could provide a major boost as Mat Sadler's men hunt for a League Two play-off spot
All tickets for the original fixture will still be valid.