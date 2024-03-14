Walsall set to be handed boost after injury hit season for summer signing

The 25-year-old has been plagued by injury since returning to Bescot from Crawley Town last summer.

Oteh was sidelined for four months between October and February after requiring surgery on a hamstring injury.

He only made his comeback as a second half substitute in the Saddlers’ 3-0 home defeat against Newport County last month but has been unable to feature since due to a minor issue in his other hamstring.

Mat Sadler doesn’t expect the attacker to be available for this weekend’s trip to Colchester United but revealed he is edging closer to a return and could be back as early as next week.

He said: “Rem is pushing. He might possibly be one for Swindon and if not then MK Dons.”

Oteh has scored twice and set-up one more in 14 appearances for Walsall this term.