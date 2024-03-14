George Bennett's Walsall debrief: Saddlers battle to Barrow point

Rollin Menayese headed Walsall into the lead in the 38th minute minute, before his foul on Emile Acquah allowed Dean Campbell to equalise from the spot after the break. Here are the key talking points as Walsall climbed a place into eighth.

Rollin’s rollercoaster return

Walsall supporters spent the hours building up to kick-off predicting how Mat Sadler would compensate for David Okagbue’s suspension. They were provided with the answer when Rollin Menayese was recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot Town and handed his first Saddlers league start since April 2022.

In dramatic fashion, the defender was involved in the two match-defining moments.