Season 5 Episode 11: Rollin's rollercoaster & play-off race hots up!
Jonny Drury and George Bennett bring you the latest episode of the Bescot Beat!
By Jonny Drury
Published
The boys reflect on a busy few days for the Saddlers - and discuss the defeat at Forest Green and the draw against Barrow.
They also look at the goalscoring return of Rollin Menayese, and the defensive injury crisis the Saddlers are currently suffering.
George answers your questions, gives his strongest Walsall XI and takes a look at the clash with strugglers Colchester.