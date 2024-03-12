Walsall v Barrow: Jack Earing still grateful to Pete Wild ahead of big play-off clash

The pair worked together at Halifax Town, where they both paved the way for future careers in the EFL.

Wild has gone onto propel Barrow into contention for the League Two play-offs, whilst Earing has played an instrumental role in guiding Walsall to similar heights.

The Saddlers could leapfrog the Bluebirds for the second time in 10 days with maximum points despite having trailed them by 16 points in the aftermath of November's 2-0 defeat in Cumbria.

Walsall had gone six games without a win at that stage, a complete paradox to the six-match winning streak they currently find themselves on.

And Earing's fairy tale return from an ACL injury has provided him with a chance to reflect on two contrasting yet transformative years at Halifax.

"I came in at Halifax under Jamie Fullarton but he left before the season had started," the Walsall midfielder recalls.

"Pete Wild and Chris Millington came in. I didn't really know too much about them and they probably didn't know too much about me.

"I was a young lad who'd dropped down from academy football at Bolton. I was a little bit naive and a sort of took it for granted that I was playing in the National League.

"I thought I was better than that level but I soon realised it was a tough league playing in men's football."

Earing struggled for minutes - amassing just three starts during his debut campaign, which included loan spells at sixth-tier outfits Spennymoor Town and Farsley Celtic respectively.

Lockdown saw the world draw to a complete halt in 2020 but Earing was determined to turn a disadvantage into an advantage.

"The first year was a major key. They sent me out on loan twice and that really helped," he reveals.

"My loans at Spennymoor and Farsley Celtic helped me get to grips with the ugly side of the game. Defending, heading, tracking runners and being in an environment where if someone scores and it's your man, then you get grief off the boys and the manager.

"You just get that feel of knowing that you could cost the team three points if you don't do your job. That made me more aware of how much it means to clubs and players to win games."

His work in the shadows coupled with fresh perspective from a character shaping season provided him with the impetus to rise to the challenge.

"In the second season, I did some work at home during Covid. I was just trying to get myself stronger and fitter and Pete and Milly (Chris Millington) noticed a difference in me.

"I just grew into a man over lockdown. They noticed that and gave me the number 10 shirt.

"I knuckled down that year and it was probably one of the best season I've had in terms of numbers and impact on a team.

He kick-started his rise to prominence with goals in the opening two games of the campaign and had notched eight times before a hamstring injury arrested his ascent late in the season.

Halifax had been fighting for a play-off spot throughout but ultimately finish five points adrift in 10th.

That still wrangles with Earing but he still reflects on his time at the Shay Stadium with great fondness.

"I picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of the season and I really think we could've made the play-offs had I stayed fit," he insists.

"They were great for me. Pete and Milly were always talking to me and helping me improve and that was what ultimately got me my move to Walsall."