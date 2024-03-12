Walsall v Barrow: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Jackson Smith

Appears to have nailed down the number one spot again after starting the past seven matches since Owen Evans’ three-game recall, which ended with a red card in Walsall’s 3-0 home defeat against Newport County on February 10.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The Norwich City loanee has been a breath of fresh air since replacing the injured Priestley Farquharson. One of the first names on the team sheet on current form.

Brandon Comley

Behind Earing and Hutchinson, Comley has been the fulcrum of the Walsall midfield but it’s very much needs must with Okagbue suspended.

Comley has played centre-back once before in an EFL Trophy defeat against MK Dons in 2022. His defensive qualities make him the most natural selection to slot into the back-line if Sadler chooses to stick with Walsall’s usual 3-1-4-2 formation.

Taylor Allen