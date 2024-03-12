Walsall 1 Barrow 1 - Report

The defender, who was recalled from his loan at Aldershot Town, rose inside the six-yard box to head home Taylor Allen's corner in the 38th minute.

Mo Faal was denied from point-blank range by Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman just after the break, while Barrow hit the post twice through Kian Spence and Rory Feely.

Walsall v Barrow (Owen Russell)

Menayese's evening to another twist when he fouled Emile Acquah inside the penalty area, as Dean Campbell stepped up to score from the spot.

The Saddlers remain outside of the League Two play-offs but climbed one place into eighth.

There was very little in the contest until Menayese opened the scoring seven minutes before the break.

Cole Stockton headed wide of the near post when he pounced on Allen's misjudged back pass, while Faal, who replaced the injured Jamille Matt, was denied by a vital leg from James Chester at the other end.

Menayese was recalled less than 90 minutes before kick-off and was thrown straight into the starting XI for his first league start for the Saddlers in almost two years due to David Okagbue's suspension.

He marked his eventful fashion as he emerged from a sea of bodies to convert Allen's corner with a close-range header. Menayese became Walsall's 20th different scorer in League Two this term as he netted their 19th set piece goal of the campaign.

Joe Foulkes made his first league start since September in the absence of Tom Knowles and the young defender dealt well with tricky Barrow winger Elliot Newby until he was replaced by Joe Riley 20 minutes from time.

Walsall finished the first half strongly and flew out of the traps after the break when Josh Gordon raced away down the right to square for Faal, who was denied by a fantastic save by Farman.

They would be made to rue that miss as Barrow were awarded a penalty when Menayese pulled down Acquah inside the box just moments after Spence had crashed a low shot against the post.

Scottish midfielder Campbell confidently converted into the bottom corner to level proceedings eight minutes after the restart for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Faal limped off on the hour with Douglas James-Taylor taking his place and Pete Wild made a double change with the introduction of Dom Telford and Sam Foley.

They came close twice in quick succession during the final ten minutes when Foley was denied one-on-one by Jackson Smith after Newby had clipped a tidy pass over Walsall's defence, before Feely climbed highest at the back post to guide his header against the post.

The Saddlers went for it during stoppage time and James-Taylor had a golden chance to claim all three points when his deflected effort whistled wide at the death.

Walsall are back on the road again when they travel to Essex to face League Two strugglers Colchester United on Saturday.

Barrow (3-5-2): Farman (c); Ray, Chester, Feely; Stephenson, Spence, Campbell (White 86), Gotts (Foley 71), Newby (Whitfield 80); Stockton (Telford 71), Acquah.

Not used: Lillis, Warren.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Smith; Adegboyega, Menayese, Allen; Comley (c); Foulkes (Riley 69), Hutchinson, Earing (Tierney 84), L Gordon; J Gordon, Faal (James-Taylor 59).

Not used: Evans, Jellis, Stirk, Johnson.

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 4,737 (140)