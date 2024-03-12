Mat Sadler seeking more Walsall solutions

David Okagbue was dismissed for two bookable offences in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers, while Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson, Harry Williams and Oisin McEntee are all out injured.

That leaves the Saddlers with just Emmanuel Adegboyega and Taylor Allen available at centre-back, although Sadler has hinted at the possibility of recalling Rollin Menayese from his loan spell at Aldershot Town.