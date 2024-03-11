Walsall v Barrow - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers' six-match unbeaten run and five-match winning streak came to an end as they were condemned to a surprise 2-0 defeat at second from bottom Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The defeat also saw further bodies added to the list of absentees following David Okagbue's sending off and injuries to Tom Knowles and Jamille Matt.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the visit of Barrow.

Tom Knowles - ankle (25%)

Knowles is a major doubt ahead of the game after he was forced off in the 16th minute with an ankle injury on Saturday.

Harvey Bunker won the ball in a challenge with Knowles down the right in the sixth minute but the Walsall man fell awkwardly.

He attempted to soldier on but ultimately succumbed to his injury and was replaced by Joe Foulkes, who impressed despite the defeat.

After the match, Sadler confirmed he had suffered an ankle injury but was unable to provide an early assessment.

Jamille Matt - hamstring (25%)

Matt will also be an injury doubt after he felt his hamstring towards the end of the first half at the New Lawn. He was replaced at half-time but it remains unclear how severe his injury is.

Sadler said: "No, I don't know on either of them (Knowles and Matt). We'll have to see. Knowles' (injury is) his ankle and Jamille's (is his) hamstring.

David Okagbue - suspended (0%)

Okagbue will serve a one-match suspension following his dismissal at Forest Green for two bookable offences.

The defender was booked twice in five minutes and was given his early marching orders for a late challenge on Christian Doidge in the 72nd minute.

His absence will provide Sadler with a defensive dilemma when Barrow visit Bescot.