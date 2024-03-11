Walsall defender primed for potential chance

Foulkes, who spent the two previous seasons on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, made seven league appearances before the end of November, but clocked just four minutes across the 17 matches prior to Walsall’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

He was Walsall’s stand-out player on a difficult afternoon after replacing the injured Tom Knowles in the 16th minute.

It’s unclear how severe Knowles’ ankle injury is but Foulkes could be poised for a run in the side.

Meanwhile, Adegboyega has netted three times in six matches since making his debut from the bench in a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town last month, whilst Allen has enjoyed a run of six successive starts having previously not started in the league since October.