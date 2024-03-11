Mat Sadler teases Walsall defender recall
Walsall boss Mat Sadler has hinted at the possibility of recalling defender Rollin Menayese from his loan spell at Aldershot Town.
David Okagbue will be suspended for the midweek home fixture against Barrow at Bescot after he was dismissed for two bookable offences in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers.
That leaves Walsall with just Emmanuel Adegboyega and Taylor Allen available at centre-back, while Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson, Harry Williams and Oisin McEntee are all injured.