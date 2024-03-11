Mat Sadler teases Walsall defender recall

David Okagbue will be suspended for the midweek home fixture against Barrow at Bescot after he was dismissed for two bookable offences in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers.

That leaves Walsall with just Emmanuel Adegboyega and Taylor Allen available at centre-back, while Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson, Harry Williams and Oisin McEntee are all injured.