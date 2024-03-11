Forest Green 2 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Jackson Smith

Perhaps unfortunate to concede a penalty after appearing to get two hands to the ball before Tyrese Omotoye went down under his challenge.

Unlucky 6

David Okagbue

Dealt relatively well with Forest Green’s long balls over the top until a poor challenge on Christian Doidge saw him given his early marching orders.

Red card 6

Emmanuel Adegboyega

Created a great chance for Josh Gordon just before the break but a mix-up between the defender and Okagbue ultimately led to the latter lunging into a costly challenge on Doidge, which saw him handed a second booking.

Mix up 6

Taylor Allen

Beaten by Doidge in the build-up to Forest Green’s opener but kept going right until the end as he flashed a chance wide in stoppage time.