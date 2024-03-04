George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Doncaster
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their win over Doncaster Rovers.
Jackson Smith 7
Was rarely threatened but dealt with everything he had thrown at him with relative ease.
David Okagbue 7
Continues to showcase his consistency and reliability. Another solid performance from the young defender.
Emmanuel Adegboyega 8
His defensive game was immaculate. A seriously-talented player who continues to astonish everyone with his start in the EFL.
Taylor Allen 8
Another strong display. His crosses are a great asset for Walsall and his assist for Mo Faal from his corner capped a satisfying afternoon.
Liam Gordon 7
A great interception and cross to set up Josh Gordon’s opener. A good performance overall.
Jack Earing 8
Unrelenting in the press and a constant threat in attack. His thumping finish was another demonstration of just how capable he is in front of goal.
Brandon Comley 8
Another key midfield performance. Swept up virtually everything and even put in a couple of fair but crunching challenges.
Isaac Hutchinson 7
A serious attacking threat, especially during the second half. Should’ve scored when one-on-one with Thimothee Lo-Tutala but remained unfazed to play a key role in Earing’s goal with a teasing corner.
Tom Knowles 7
Tireless as ever down the right. Continues to show signs of improvement defensively.
Josh Gordon 7
Took his goal really well with a glancing header. Another tireless shift before he made way for Mo Faal early in the second half.
Jamille Matt 7
Occupied Doncaster’s towering centre-backs Tom Anderson and Richard Wood. Imposing throughout and constantly looks to offer an out-ball.
Substitutes
Mo Faal (for J Gordon, 64) A nuisance off the bench and rose to the challenge against his former club with the third goal. 7; Douglas James-Taylor (Matt, 88); Ross Tierney (for Hutchinson, 90+4); Ryan Stirk (Earing, 90+4). Subs not used: Evans, Riley, Foulkes.