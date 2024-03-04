George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Doncaster

Jackson Smith 7

Was rarely threatened but dealt with everything he had thrown at him with relative ease.

David Okagbue 7

Continues to showcase his consistency and reliability. Another solid performance from the young defender.

Emmanuel Adegboyega 8

His defensive game was immaculate. A seriously-talented player who continues to astonish everyone with his start in the EFL.

Taylor Allen 8

Another strong display. His crosses are a great asset for Walsall and his assist for Mo Faal from his corner capped a satisfying afternoon.

Liam Gordon 7

A great interception and cross to set up Josh Gordon’s opener. A good performance overall.

Jack Earing 8

Unrelenting in the press and a constant threat in attack. His thumping finish was another demonstration of just how capable he is in front of goal.

Brandon Comley 8

Another key midfield performance. Swept up virtually everything and even put in a couple of fair but crunching challenges.

Isaac Hutchinson 7

A serious attacking threat, especially during the second half. Should’ve scored when one-on-one with Thimothee Lo-Tutala but remained unfazed to play a key role in Earing’s goal with a teasing corner.

Tom Knowles 7

Tireless as ever down the right. Continues to show signs of improvement defensively.

Josh Gordon 7

Took his goal really well with a glancing header. Another tireless shift before he made way for Mo Faal early in the second half.

Jamille Matt 7

Occupied Doncaster’s towering centre-backs Tom Anderson and Richard Wood. Imposing throughout and constantly looks to offer an out-ball.

Substitutes

Mo Faal (for J Gordon, 64) A nuisance off the bench and rose to the challenge against his former club with the third goal. 7; Douglas James-Taylor (Matt, 88); Ross Tierney (for Hutchinson, 90+4); Ryan Stirk (Earing, 90+4). Subs not used: Evans, Riley, Foulkes.