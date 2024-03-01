Walsall v Doncaster - Match preview

Since then, the former Saddlers loanee has joined on permanent terms and has gone onto make 21 appearances during his first full campaign at Bescot.

Meanwhile, Mat Sadler, who claimed his first victory as interim boss that day, was handed the reins on a full-time basis.

A lot has changed in that time. Prior to the final day of last season, Walsall had collected just one win from 22 games before a 2-1 win saw them leapfrog Doncaster to finish in a lowly 16th place.

Now, Walsall start the weekend in the League Two play-offs and are chasing a fifth consecutive league win for the first time since December 2015.

Reflecting on his first showing in front of the Walsall crowd, Smith said: “I remember jogging out and it was my first time running towards that stand. The welcoming I got was amazing and it’ll stay with me for the rest of my career and afterwards.

“It was a brilliant moment for myself and something that I am very proud of.