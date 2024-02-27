Walsall boss believes something special is brewing at Bescot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall leapfrogged Gillingham in seventh to climb into the play-off places with four wins in a row in League Two for the first time in over three years.

David Okagbue cancelled out Jack Nolan's opener from the spot with his first EFL goal on the hour before Emmanuel Adegboyega scored his third in four matches.

The Saddlers had numerous chances prior to their 85th minute winner, including a first half chance which appeared to cross the line, but Sadler was delighted with the mentality that his players showed to eventually secure a deserved victory.

"We dominated the game from minute one. I was really impressed with how physical we were and I keep wanting to get across to the lads that I want to beat teams in different ways," the Walsall boss said.

"Today we did it from set pieces but I thought we physically dominated the game and we had a good shape about us when we needed to against an Accrington team that I know can play some fantastic football.

"Unfortunately we didn't go in (at half-time) two or three nil up which is what I thought we should've done. But the lads weren't to be deterred on the night.

"To go 1-0 down, I thought the energy in the stadium was incredible to push us over the line and suck the ball over line in the end.

"I've said from day one that to have nights like tonight is what it's all been about for me. Wanting to have that connection with the supporters and the team.

"It's been a while since that's been the case at the football club. We want to keep channeling that and give the supporters a team that they can believe in and players that they keep believe in.

"I think we're starting to do that. So long may it continue."