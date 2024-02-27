Walsall 2 Accrington 1 - Report

Emmanuel Adegboyega continued his hot streak in front of goal as he got final touch to knock the ball past Radek Vitek from point-blank range for the winning goal five minutes from time.

Former Saddlers man Jack Nolan gave Accrington the lead from the spot 10 minutes after half-time after Liam Gordon was penalised for handling Tommy Leigh's header inside the box.

Nolan angered the home supporters by celebrating in front of them but Walsall were soon level when David Okagbue climbed highest at the back post to nod Isaac Hutchinson's corner beyond Vitek.

The Saddlers felt aggrieved not to have taken the lead midway into the first half when Liam Gordon's deflected cross was believed to have crossed the line before Lewis Shippley cleared.

The players black armbands in memory of Chris Nicholl, as the Bescot held a minute's applause for the former Walsall boss, who sadly passed away aged 77 on Saturday evening.

Walsall were the much stronger side in the first half but squandered a golden early chance when Liam Gordon and Taylor Allen found themselves two-v-one in the final third. Accrington got back to cover but the loose ball presented itself for Jamille Matt to volley over.

Jack Earing, who was recalled to the starting XI for Ross Tierney, also came close when his effort skimmed inches wide of the left-hand post.

Korede Adedoyin had the best chance for the visitors when he fired Nolan's cross comfortably wide of the near post from close-range.

The most contentious moment of the game came after Liam Gordon made a strong run down the left channel to break into the box. His cutback caused mayhem inside the penalty area and dribbled towards goal where Shippley hacked clear. Walsall were adamant the ball had crossed the line but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Walsall were made to pay for a slow start to the second half when Nolan tucked his penalty into the bottom corner. But his decisuion to celebrate in front of the home supporters served as somewhat of a catalyst for the Saddlers to comeback as Okagbue headed them level with his first EFL goal.

They pushed for a winner with Earing sending a thumping shot whistling over the crossbar, before Hutchinson steered his header just off target.

Tension continued to grow as substitute Mo Faal was unable to meet Hutchinson's and Accrington skipper Kevin Mellor cleared Okagbue's effort from three yards out off the goal-line.

The goal Walsall had been threatening arrived in the 85th minute with Adegboyega scoring his third in just four matches for the Saddlers.

Hutchinson delivered the corner to the back post for Okagbue to head back across the danger area. Faal flicked his header on before Adegboyega helped it into the net.

Walsall are back at the Bescot again on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Doncaster Rovers.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Smith; Adegboyega, Okagbue, Allen; Comley; Knowles, Hutchinson, Earing (Tierney 89), L Gordon; Matt (James-Taylor 89), J Gordon (Faal 63).

Not used: Evans, Foulkes, Riley, Stirk.

Accrington (4-2-3-1): Vitek; O'Brien (Patrick 90), Mellor, Gubbins, Shipley; Martin, B Wood; Adedoyin (Popoola 72), Leigh, Nolan; Bickerstaff (Adekoya 72).

Not used: McIntyre, Quirk, Pickles, Trickett.

Referee: Farai Hallam

Attendance: 5,013 (78)