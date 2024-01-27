Walsall change proving to be good for Comley & Co

The Saddlers have collected 15 points from a possible 21 in League Two since the start of December courtesy of a run of five wins in seven games.

That string of results included a memorable comeback victory at Notts County, back-to-back wins at Bescot over Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham respectively, and a 6-1 mauling of Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day.

While the 3-1 defeat at Stockport arrested Walsall’s ascent up the table, Sadler has successfully steered them away from choppy waters, and guided his team into a much stronger position.

“It’s all a build-up. I feel like at the start of the season we had to adapt to a different way of playing, and it took a while for the changes that the gaffer implemented to actually start coming into fruition,” Comley noted.

“You can see the work that the gaffer has put into us, and now it’s all starting to gel. It looks like a well-oiled machine. We all know what the gaffer wants from us because he drives it into us, and at the moment it’s paying off.”

Comley has established himself as a crucial cog in the system in recent weeks.

His selfless performances in the number six position have created a platform for others to express themselves and Comley is pleased to be playing such a key role for the team.

“Steady,” the 26-year-old said when giving an assessment of his recent form. “I’m never one to get too excited because you’re never too many performances away from a game where you’re not so happy with yourself.

“But I am enjoying my time playing at the moment. There’s lots of competition in the team in every position. We’ve got a lot of good players and that just drives you to play better.

“Sometimes it does go unnoticed, but it is what it is. I don’t mind that because as long as we’re winning and the team is doing well. That’s the main thing for me.

“I think I do well covering for other people and allowing people to show the best of their ability.

“It’s always good to feel like you’re a important cog to the machine. I am not the only one.

“There’s a lot of boys that are making it work right now and making it tick. We just need to keep pushing and we’ve got boys that are coming back that have been injured.

“They are going to add more components to it and it’s hopefully going to drive us in the right direction.”