Walsall youngster Ronan Maher re-joins Rushall Olympic on loan
Walsall midfielder Ronan Maher has re-joined National League North side Rushall Olympic on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has made three league appearances and started just once in League Two since being recalled from his initial loan at Rushall in November.
Maher registered three assists in 10 appearances for the Pics in the National League North, after joining them on a short-term loan in August last year.
The Pics sit 17th in the sixth-tier and welcome Curzon Ashton to Dales Lane in their next fixture tomorrow afternoon.