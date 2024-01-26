Walsall v Sutton - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers will be searching for a fifth home win on the spin in all competitions, and will be looking to return to winning ways following recent defeats at Southampton and Stockport County respectively.

The postponement of last weekend's home fixture against Accrington Stanley has provided the medical staff with a two-week window to clear bodies from the treatment room.

Ross Tierney was poised to comeback from his hamstring injury for the visit of Accrington, but whilst others edge closer to a return, there are fresh issues on the injury front.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the weekend.

Jamille Matt - groin (95%)

Mat Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that Matt is set to be available for Sutton game.

The forward has been out with a groin injury since coming off at half-time in Walsall's 3-1 victory over Wrexham at the end of 2023.

Joe Riley - knee (95%)

Riley has been absent since suffering a knee injury against Harrogate in November.

But the full-back is expected to be available for selection once again after over two months on the sidelines.

Danny Johnson - toe (0%)

Sadler confirmed ahead of the Sutton game that Johnson will be sidelined with a broken toe.

The Walsall boss said: ""A bit of bad news with Danny (Johnson). He broke his toe, which means we'll have to do without him at the moment.

"He's seeing a specialist either today or tomorrow so we'll find out more off the back of that.

"It's unfortunate how it happened. It's tough for him, but hopefully it's not as bad as what we heard at the hospital to begin with because they were talking a bit longer.

"Hopefully the specialist brings that down a little bit but we'll know more after that."

Harry Williams - groin (0%)

The defender has been unavailable since the New Year's Day mauling of Grimsby Town and was expected to return towards the end of this month.

However, Sadler has issued an update that the youngster has suffered a small setback.

"Harry went out on the grass during the week and was a bit soar off it. We've just reduced him a bit so I think he'll come back out on the grass again next week," he revealed.

"He's probably another five or six days behind where he was. We're probably not talking the weekend. We'll see for Gillingham but probably more likely the week after that."

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (0%)

Oteh spent last week at St George's Park to complete the final stages of his pre-season, and will be eased back into training over the next fortnight with the view of a return in early February.

Last week, Sadler said: "He has not been training properly yet. He has been at St George’s Park this week, which is the final part of his rehab, and hopefully he comes into the building tomorrow, and has ticked everything off that he needs to.

“Then he comes in for probably a mini pre-season with us for the next two weeks. He won’t be in contention yet but fingers crossed he has ticked all the markers this week.”

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

The Irishman hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and was initially expected to miss three months.

However, Sadler did warn that it was "touch and go" if he would feature again this season, and he later confirmed everyone's worst fears prior to the Stockport game earlier this month.