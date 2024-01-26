Walsall v Sutton - Match preview

The Saddlers will be aiming to extend a four-match winning streak on home soil in all competitions, while opponents Sutton hope to build on promising draws against promotion contenders Barrow and Mansfield Town.

Joe Riley, Ross Tierney and Jamille Matt are set to be in contention, although Johnson will miss out after breaking his toe.

Meanwhile, Harry Williams (muscle) and Aramide Oteh (hamstring) remain unavailable.

“Jamille (Matt) is back in, Joe Riley is back in. Ross has had another good week with us,” Walsall boss Mat Sadler revealed.

“A bit of bad news with Danny (Johnson). He broke his toe, which means we’ll have to do without him at the moment.

“He’s seeing a specialist either today or tomorrow so we’ll find out more off the back of that.