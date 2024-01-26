George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Sutton United

Joe Riley, Ross Tierney and Jamille Matt are all expected to be available for selection, whilst Ryan Stirk made his return from the bench at Stockport earlier this month.

The Saddlers will be without Danny Johnson after the forward broke his toe, and Harry Williams (muscle) and Aramide Oteh (hamstring) remain absent.

But the treatment room is gradually emptying, and with that, George Bennett predicts the starting line-up that Sadler could choose.

Jackson Smith

The former Wolves goalkeeper has proved a steady pair of hands since replacing Owen Evans in November. Even Evans' return from a calf injury has not prompted Sadler to restore the Welshman between the sticks.

David Okagbue

The 20-year-old has gone under the radar in the Saddlers' back-line. Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels have rightfully taken the plaudits in recent weeks, but Okagbue is quietly developing into a solid figure on the right of a back-three.

Priestley Farquharson

His return has injected composure and authority into the defence. You can only imagine how much more defensively solid Walsall possibly could've been had it not been for his injury issues earlier in the campaign.