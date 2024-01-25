Walsall loanee studying for life after football

The 29-year-old has returned for a second spell at Walsall, after arriving on loan from League One outfit Burton Albion earlier this month.

He scored 27 goals and set-up nine more in three seasons during his previous stint, and will bolster Walsall’s attacking ranks following Freddie Draper’s recall by Lincoln City.

While his current focus is firmly on matters on the pitch, Gordon has had conversations with Walsall boss Mat Sadler about his future aspirations, and how to handle the transition to the dugout.

“Away from football I’ve been doing my badges. I’ve had a lot of conversations with the gaffer already.” Gordon said.

“That was one of the reasons that I came here to be with somebody who has made the transition to management.

“That’s a pathway that I would be open to going down later in my career.”