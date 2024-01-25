Walsall defender Rollin Menayese joins Aldershot on loan
Walsall defender Rollin Menayese has joined National League outfit Aldershot Town on loan until the end of the season.
Menayese has struggled for game time since recovering from an ankle injury in November and will return to the Recreation Ground following his previous loan spell in 2019.
The 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, faced a 10-month absence after suffering an injury whilst on loan at Hartlepool United.
He made his return as a late substitute during the 4-1 victory at Sheppey United in the FA Cup in November, and played 68 minutes from the start in Walsall's 3-2 defeat at Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Trophy later that month.
The former Wales under-17 international has been an unused substitute twice in League Two this season, but has not featured for the Saddlers in the league since April 2022.