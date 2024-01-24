Walsall midfielder Jack Earing eyeing key target after impressive return

Earing missed 11 months of football due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and last played a full game in a 2-1 win at Swindon Town at the County Ground on Boxing Day in 2022.

The 25-year-old, who last month penned a new deal until the end of next season, has been a breath of fresh air since his comeback towards the end of last year.

He marked his first two starts of the season with goals in back-to-back victories over Wrexham and Grimsby Town respectively, and has started the last four games in all competitions.

The midfielder lasted 75 minutes against Wrexham, and 60 and 74 at Grimsby and Stockport County respectively.

Now, Earing is ready to reach another milestone on his road to recovery.

“I missed a year of football. So for me, it’s about getting back that lost time,” Earing said.

“I am 25 now, I want to be kicking on. Mentally I want to be the best player in training and I want to be the best player on the pitch every time I step out there.

“That is the mentality that I have. I’ve missed too much football and I just want to be playing week in, week out now that I am fit and strong. I just want to take it step by step.

“Each game I’ve got fitter and stronger. I think I’ve been ready in the last few games for 90 minutes, but because of injuries they were reluctant to give me that 90.

“But they can see on the pitch if I am blowing, or they feel like they need to change. I’ve got no qualms with them taking me off because that’s football.

“It would be nice for the mental side of my game to get that 90 minutes in the tank.

“That will come whenever the staff and the manager feel like I am ready, and it’s down to me to give the midfield that full energy for the full 90 minutes.”