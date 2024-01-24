Lilleshall to the Bescot: How Troy Deeney became a Walsall boy

Days earlier, Deeney had scored seven goals whilst drunk in an 11-4 win for Chelmsley Town in the Midland Combination, as he later revealed to the Watford Observer.

Walsall’s head of youth, Mick Halsall, attended the game to watch his son play for the opposition, and offered Deeney a trial.

Deeney would then combine his loan at Halesowen Town with playing for Walsall’s reserves.

“Micky brought him in for us and myself and Richard had a look at him,” former director of football Taylor recalls.

“I remember on the astroturf that morning. You could quickly see he was a talent and it didn’t take long for us to sign him.”

Deeney scored eight goals in 10 games at Halesowen, and Walsall needed to move quickly with rival clubs circling.