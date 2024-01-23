Walsall forward working hard on key bonds

The 29-year-old, who rejoined the Saddlers on loan from Burton Albion earlier in the window, made his debut from the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Stockport.

Walsall boast Josh Gordon, Danny Johnson, Douglas James-Taylor and Mo Faal as centre-forward options, while Jamille Matt and Aramide Oteh will also be added to the pack once they return from injury.

“Me and the gaffer did speak about the fact that I’ve got to learn how those lads are playing,” Gordon said.

“They’ve had pre-season and the first half of the season together. It’s just me understanding how certain people play, including the eights and the wing-backs.

“It’s just a process but I am looking forward it, and it’s good to have that competition there to help me strive to get into the team.”