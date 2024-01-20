Walsall v Accrington Stanley postponed

A precautionary pitch inspection was scheduled six hours before kick-off at 9am this morning, and the ground staff have deemed the surface unplayable.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Walsall stated on X (formerly Twitter): "Following a pitch inspection this season and despite the best efforts of our grounds staff, today's game against Accrington Stanley has been postponed after the pitch was deemed unplayable."

Six games in League Two have fallen victim to the weather this weekend, after Notts County's clash against Stockport County at Meadow Lane was also postponed this morning.