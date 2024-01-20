Mat Sadler on Walsall's healthy goalkeeping competition

Smith made his first league appearance from the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Barrow in November, after Owen Evans hobbled off with a calf injury.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in Walsall’s impressive run of five wins in seven league games, and Sadler believes the competition between Smith and Evans can only be healthy for the team.

“Fair play to Jackson. He came into the side in a difficult moment at Barrow and from then he has done really well, which is what you have to do to keep a goalkeeper as good as Owen out,” Sadler said.

“Owen is giving everything he can to get his time back again. That’s really healthy competition from both, and we’ve got two really good goalkeepers, which is what I said when we signed Jackson back in the summer.

“That can only be a really healthy and strong relationship. I am pleased with both, and they must continue to work hard and improve, and it’s a strong place to be.”