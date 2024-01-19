Walsall v Accrington Stanley: Visitors Stanley have found it tough going on their travels

Stanley last tasted victory on the road in League Two with a 4-2 triumph over AFC Wimbledon on October 24.

They’ve gone five away games without a win since (two draws, three losses), and have collected just two wins in nine in League Two since November.

That has seen them plummet from sixth to 12th, and Walsall can leapfrog them with maximum points at Bescot.

However, Accrington boast a strong head-to-head record against the Saddlers having collected wins in each of their last four meetings, including the 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Wham Stadium, just before Christmas.

Club captain Joe Pritchard, who scored the winning goal that day, has scored six times and set-up four more this season. Former Walsall winger Jack Nolan is Stanley’s leading scorer with eight, while 36-year-old Shaun Whalley, who played with Walsall boss Mat Sadler at Shrewsbury Town, has netted six at the age of 36.

Walsall loan signing Emmanuel Adegboyega could also come up against fellow Norwich City colleagues Brad Hills and Lewis Shipley, who are also on loan from Carrow Road.

Accrington are set to be without goalkeeper Joe Walsh after his short-term loan deal from Queens Park Rangers expired on Wednesday.

First-choice goalkeeper Toby Savin has been out with a shoulder injury since September, which could hand a rare opportunity for 21-year-old Jack McIntyre.

Tommy Leigh, who scored the opener against Walsall in December, has missed the last three matches, while Rosaire Longelo, Max Lowe and Josh Andrews have been out since before Christmas.

Elsewhere, Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Korede Adedoyin last featured in November, and Liam Coyle has been absent since mid-September.