Walsall v Accrington Stanley: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Accrington sit just one place and two points above Walsall, who can leapfrog them in the table with maximum points.

The Saddlers lost 3-1 at league leaders Stockport County last weekend, but will be searching for a fifth consecutive win on home soil in all competitions.

Mat Sadler is gradually welcoming bodies back from the treatment room, whilst the signings of Josh Gordon and Mo Faal will leave him with further selection headaches.

George Bennett predicts the starting XI that Sadler could select.

Jackson Smith

The 22-year-old has seized the chance to make his mark.

Smith was thrown into the action in the 2-0 defeat at Barrow in late November when Owen Evans hobbled off with a calf injury.

Despite Evans' return in mid-December, Smith's form has been key to Walsall's improved results, and he has retained his place between the sticks.

David Okagbue

The Stoke City loanee is quietly developing into a key member of the back-line, as illustrated by his 11 starts in the last 12 league games.

Okagbue endured a stuttering start at Bescot. His debut at Salford City lasted just 45 minutes in September, before an ankle injury saw him banished to the side lines for six weeks.

However, the 20-year-old is showing constant signs of improvement since playing alongside Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels in a back-three.

Priestley Farquharson

Farquharson played just four competitive games for the Saddlers between his arrival at the club and the end of November.

He was plagued by injury during his first three months at Bescot, but the defender has had a transformative impact on Walsall since his return.

Donervon Daniels

The skipper has been an ever-present for Walsall this season. He has played the most minutes, and started every game in League Two.

Tom Knowles

Knowles has made 20 consecutive starts for Walsall in all competitions and looks likely to keep his place at wing-back with Joe Foulkes struggling for minutes.

Ryan Stirk

Stirk had started every game in League Two prior to his ankle injury and made his return from the bench at Stockport last week.

Jack Earing has started the last four games in all competitions, but is yet to complete 90 minutes.

Sadler will be mindful of not overloading the midfielder, who missed 11 months with an ACL injury, and will be wanting to keep him fresh for the second half of the season.

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson scored twice at Grimsby Town on New Year's Day to reach double figures in a season for the first time in his career.

The midfielder will be looking to build on that tally, and his goals are likely to be crucial for Walsall during the second half of the campaign.

Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon had a poor afternoon at Stockport - missing a free header from close-range and conceding a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

His performance was even more surprising due to the high standards he has set. He has arguably been Walsall's most consistent performer under Sadler and will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Mo Faal

Sadler will have a selection dilemma on his hands when it comes to choosing the front-line pair.

Danny Johnson was replaced on the hour-mark at Stockport, whilst Josh Gordon made his 'second Saddlers debut' from the bench.

Faal was also added to the pack on loan from Albion earlier in the week, as Sadler looks to fill the void following Freddie Draper's recall by Lincoln City.

Douglas James-Taylor

The 22-year-old has scored twice in as many games in League Two, and will be hoping to use that as a platform to ignite his Walsall career.