Walsall boss impressed by young defender

The 19-year-old defender, who arrived at Bescot on loan on transfer deadline day in September, has played 17 games across all competitions this term.

Okagbue has gone from strength to strength alongside Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels in recent weeks, and Sadler is excited to see if he can maintain his current form over the course of the season.

"It's really easy to forget how young David is. He's a very, very young player, who is playing a lot of football," the Walsall boss said.

"I've been so pleased with the challenges that he's had with some really good strikers that have given him different tests.

"In the main, he has stood up resolutely to the majority of those challenges. The next thing for him is that he has to repeat and do it again, and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the second half of the season.

"What we've done so far with Dave will hopefully be a good relationship moving forward with Stoke."