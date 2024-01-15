George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Stockport: One seven on tough day for Saddlers

Jackson Smith 7

Produced a fine fingertip save to deny Odin Bailey’s header in the 15th minute, and made two more impressive stops to thwart Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Kyle Wootton.

David Okagbue 6

The teenager looked sound in his decision-making and appears to be growing into a solid defender at this level.

Priestley Farquharson 6

Solid in patches, but was also caught on the ball inside his own half in the build-up to Bailey’s early chance.

Donervon Daniels 5

A difficult afternoon for the skipper up against Akil Wright, Lemonheigh-Evans and Isaac Olaofe down the left channel.

Tom Knowles 6

A threat down the right, but too erratic at times, especially for the handball which ultimately led to Stockport’s second. Delivered a superb corner to set-up James-Taylor’s equaliser.

Jack Earing 6

Showed glimpses of quality on the rare occasions he did get on the ball.

Brandon Comley 6

A mixed performance from the midfielder. Had a nervy moment in the first half when his scuffed back pass was picked up by Jackson Smith.

Isaac Hutchinson 6

Looked really threatening on his rare forays into Stockport’s defensive third, but found it difficult to link with the front-men.

Liam Gordon 4

His clumsy challenge on Connor Lemonheigh-Evans to concede a penalty compounded what was an uncharacteristically poor afternoon.

Douglas James-Taylor 6

Marked his second straight league start with another goal, but struggled to connect the play between midfield and attack.

Danny Johnson 5

An ineffective performance, which resulted in him being replaced for Josh Gordon on the hour.

Substitutes

Josh Gordon (for Johnson, 61) 6, Ryan Stirk (for Earing, 76), Taylor Allen (for Gordon, 86). Subs not used: Evans, Adegboyega, Foulkes, Maher.