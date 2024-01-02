Douglas James-Taylor reveals Walsall's togetherness under Mat Sadler

Walsall condemned Grimsby Town to a 6-1 defeat at Blundell Park on New Year's Day to climb into the top half, and to within three points of the League Two play-offs.

The Saddlers fell behind through Danny Rose's 29th-minute opener, but ultimately cruised to victory courtesy of Isaac Hutchinson's brace and goals from James-Taylor, Jack Earing, Priestley Farquharson and Danny Johnson.

Sadler's men have collected six wins from seven in all competitions, and five from six in the league.

They are also enjoying a run of three wins on the spin in League Two, and James-Taylor is delighted to see the hard work behind the scenes translate into strong performances and results on the pitch.

"I am very excited. Every single player is enjoying it. In the dressing room, every single player is coming in with a smile on their face," James-Taylor revealed.

"It's hard work but everyone is enjoying it. That's so important and I feel like that's something that has come from the manager and the coaching staff just to breed that positivity within the squad.

"When I talk about that positivity, it doesn't just run through the players that are here today, but it runs through the players who are within the training ground with us today, but they are not at the point where they can play because they've got an injury.

"We know that we've got players to come back as well. We've got so many players who are fighting every day and putting in so much hard work. The players that have come back have just shown that.

"They are huge players for us (Stirk, McEntee and Matt). That just shows that every single player is important. Everyone is important whether they are on the bench, or they are out of the squad.

"Every player has quality everyone has lifted themselves. We're all on the same page working towards the same goals and there's no egos."

James-Taylor scored Walsall's first goal of 2023 in Walsall's 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town last season, and repeated the trick again with the equalizing goal in Humberside.

The forward showed a sensational turn of pace down the left in the build-up to his goal, before turning provider for Isaac Hutchinson's first of the afternoon on the cusp of half-time.

The 22-year-old was making just his second league start, and is not willing to rest on his laurels after opening his account in League Two this season.

"Even when the results weren't going our way, we knew the quality that we had in our team," he continued.

"I talk about the resilience but it works both ways. You can't get too ahead of yourself in those moments when you're doing well.

"You know that you've got another 90 minutes in a few days time. We have to be switched on, and we can't think that we've cracked in because we won 6-1.

'We have to give 110 per cent every single day in training and on game day.

"That's a representation of training every day. Training is intense, and even though we might get a recovery day, it's 100 per cent focused on how can we get our bodies to the right way.

"There's no easing off, there's no relaxation. We know that our targets that we set at the start of the season, and what we need to do to reach them, and that's by doing that every single week."