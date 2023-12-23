Sadler determined to get his Saddlers signed up

Midfielder Oisin McEntee became the latest player to pen a new deal back in November, after captain Donervon Daniels committed his future to the club until 2025 back in the summer.

Priestley Farquharson, Ronan Maher, Isaac Hutchinson, Ryan Stirk and Danny Johnson are also contracted to the club beyond next summer, but there are still a number of players heading into the final six months of their contracts.

That is something Sadler is very aware of, and the Walsall boss is determined to keep as much of the group together as possible, and avoid a large overturn of players at the end of the season.

“Similar talks. We’re trying to get things done and naturally things will probably be down (in terms of contract talks) a little bit over the next couple of weeks because of the nature of the games and stuff going on,” Sadler revealed.

“But it’s about trying to get to a place where we’ve got a good bulk of the squad ready for next season.

“That’s where I want to take it to, and that’ll be my aim over the next six months to do that.

“I don’t want it to be a massive turnaround job again. I want us to build through these young and hungry players we’ve got at the football club.

“We’ll be working hard to get some of those done.”