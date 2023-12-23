Donervon Daniels determined to help Walsall young guns

Donervon Daniels may have only just turned 30, but the Walsall skipper is one of the oldest heads in the Bescot dressing room.

The defender has totted up 282 professional appearances, 89 in a Walsall shirt, and has been a guiding light to turn to in times of trouble.

Take Walsall’s 4-0 drubbing at Sutton, or the disappointing 2-0 loss at Swindon Town for example. Daniels is always there after the full-time whistle serving as a spokesperson for his troops.

That is the calibre of leader Walsall have in their ranks, and Daniels one day hopes that his legacy will live on through the young players at Bescot.

“Me and my missus sat down and talked about these young lads,” Daniels reveals. “Whether it’s Harry (Williams), David (Okagbue), or Taylor (Allen), whoever it may be, in the future they will be my legacy.”

That conversation cast Daniels’ mind back to his own youth career at Albion.

Daniels was a product of a rich generation of talent, which included former Walsall stars Paul Downing, Sam Mantom and Romaine Sawyers, and forwards Kemar Roofe and Saido Berahino.

He was also fortunate to witness centre-backs such as Gareth McAuley, Craig Dawson and Jonas Olsson first hand, while his experience alongside Premier League winner Joleon Lescott has stuck with him throughout his career.

“There were so many top centre-backs there, and when Joleon came in, I got to play a lot of reserve games with him,” he recalls.

“When I get asked, people say who is the best? For me, Joleon was the best communicator I’ve ever stood next to on a football pitch because he was so loud and he’d always make the call so early.

“He allowed you to do your job and see the job that you needed to do before it was even posed to you, and that is an art form in my opinion.”

Daniels never made a senior appearance for the Baggies, but he did gain valuable experience on loan at a number of clubs in the EFL, before embarking on an impressive career away from The Hawthorns.

And when he partnered Peter Clarke, then aged 40, at Walsall last season, it felt as if Daniels’ career had come full circle.

“I went out on loan to Blackpool when I was 19, and played alongside Peter Clarke,” he concludes.

“He was everything to me. I learned so much from him, and I loved it when he came here last year because this person, this human, educated and helped me develop so much.

“Now, I am getting to play with him again when I am at a place where I feel I am accomplished in that art.”