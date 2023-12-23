Accrington 2 Walsall 1 - Report

Tommy Leigh opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he converted into an empty net after Joe Pritchard's low effort was parried by Jackson Smith.

Freddie Draper equalised from the spot just before the break after Donervon Daniels was fouled inside the box by Joe Gubbins.

But Pritchard inflicted the fatal blow when his cross from the left found avoided everyone and found the far corner.

Accrington posed a threat on the counter-attack from the outset and that set the tone for the opening 30 minutes.

The first chance was manufactured by Leigh when the midfielder curled an inviting cross to the back post, which Jack Nolan could only head over the bar.

Walsall's start went from bad to worse when Leigh delivered the breakthrough for Accrington. Daniels misjudged the flight of a long ball forward and the ball skipped over his head and into the dangerous feet of Pritchard.

Pritchard proved to be a tricky customer for Walsall to deal with, as he escaped Daniels and forced a low save from Smith. The Walsall goalkeeper could only parry and Leigh was first to the loose ball to gratefully convert into an empty net.

Liam Gordon looked to drag Walsall forward down the left from time to time, but they ultimately lacked quality and creativity for the majority of the first period.

Accrington forward Josh Woods had two chances to double the hosts' advantage. The young forward was left unmarked at the back post to meet Pritchard's corner at the back post but he was unable to direct his header on target.

He then capitalised on a poor throw-in from Knowles to knock the ball beyond Farquharson and charge towards goal, but Smith plunged low to his right to turn Josh Woods' low shot behind.

Draper came close for Walsall when he latched onto Ryan Stirk's floated ball and looped his effort wide of the target just past the half-hour mark.

A stoppage in play following a clash of heads between Tom Knowles and David Okagbue presented Walsall with a chance to regroup, and they were presented with a route back into the game when Donervon Daniels was upended by Joe Gubbins inside the box.

Referee Scott Oldham awarded Walsall their first league penalty in 14 months, which Draper confidently tucked into the bottom corner, despite Joe Walsh guessing the right way.

And Oisin McEntee almost sent Walsall into the break ahead but he was only able to stab Stirk's fizzing low cross wide of the near post.

Walsall failed to build on their equaliser and Accrington retook the lead just before the hour-mark through club captain Pritchard.

Pritchard's initial corner was cleared but the midfielder picked the ball up once again on the left and his bending cross evaded everyone in the box before nestling into the far corner.

Mat Sadler responded to falling behind with the introductions of Isaac Hutchinson and Danny Johnson, whilst David Okagbue was forced off with 20 minutes remaining.

But the changes did little to rejuvenate them, and Accrington could've very well been celebrating a third had Smith not emerged to deny Leigh one-on-one.

Draper almost produced a moment of magic to haul Walsall level against the run of play. The forward cushioned down a ball from the right and hooked an audacious overhead kick wide of the near post.

Walsall looked a shadow of the side that defeated Notts County and Tranmere Rovers, and more like the team that went six league games without a win prior to that.

Teams

Walsall (3-5-2): Smith; Okagbue (Earing 69), Farquharson, Daniels; Comley; Knowles, McEntee, Stirk (Hutchinson 61), Gordon; Matt (Johnson 61), Draper.

Subs not used: Evans, Foulkes, Williams, Allen.

Accrington (4-2-3-1): Walsh; O'Brien, Hills, Gubbins, Shipley; B Woods, Leigh (Adekoya 87); Nolan (Trickett 90 +4), Pritchard (Whalley 84), Martin; J Woods (Henderson 87).

Subs not used: McIntyre, Pickles, Mellor.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 2,386 (400)