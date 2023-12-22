George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Accrington

Accrington sit ninth in League Two, but have gone four league games without a win.

The Saddlers have enjoyed a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions, and will face a real test of their mettle over the upcoming games.

Mat Sadler may be reluctant to change a winning formula, but there will be a couple of key decisions for the Walsall boss to make.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up Mat Sadler could select.

Jackson Smith

It'd be a major surprise if Smith isn't given the nod again in Accrington. The young goalkeeper has been a revelation since replacing the injured

Owen Evans at the back end of last month. Three clean sheets in four games is evidence of that, but with Evans back, Sadler has a decision to make.

David Okagbue

The defender has not had it easy since arriving on loan from Stoke. He was replaced at half-time against Salford in September, before spending a number of weeks out with an ankle injury.

He has experienced a few nervy moments since his return, but performances are improving game-by-game, especially with Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels by his side.