George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Accrington

Walsall are back on the road with a testing trip to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley.

By George Bennett
Published
Head coach Mat Sadler.

Accrington sit ninth in League Two, but have gone four league games without a win.

The Saddlers have enjoyed a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions, and will face a real test of their mettle over the upcoming games.

Mat Sadler may be reluctant to change a winning formula, but there will be a couple of key decisions for the Walsall boss to make.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up Mat Sadler could select.

Jackson Smith

It'd be a major surprise if Smith isn't given the nod again in Accrington. The young goalkeeper has been a revelation since replacing the injured

Owen Evans at the back end of last month. Three clean sheets in four games is evidence of that, but with Evans back, Sadler has a decision to make.

David Okagbue

The defender has not had it easy since arriving on loan from Stoke. He was replaced at half-time against Salford in September, before spending a number of weeks out with an ankle injury.

He has experienced a few nervy moments since his return, but performances are improving game-by-game, especially with Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels by his side.

