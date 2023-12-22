Accrington v Walsall - Match preview
Mat Sadler insists he won’t be getting carried away after three wins on the spin, as Walsall travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley tomorrow.
Walsall responded to a six-match winless run in League Two with back-to-back league wins over Notts County and Tranmere Rovers respectively and an FA Cup triumph against Alfreton.
The Saddlers will now be targetting a third straight league win for the first time since Boxing Day last year.
And the Walsall boss insists that no-one in the camp will be resting on their laurels, after his side’s recent upturn in fortunes.
“Nothing really ever changed from my perspective in terms of where I thought we were going to go. Nothing really changes off the back of three wins either,” Sadler said.
“We’re still building, we’re still on the journey together. We’ve had a good week, but we have to back that up and make sure that we continue to build.
“That’s the task at hand. Not getting carried away by a good week, and you know I certainly won’t be doing that, and the group certainly won’t be either.