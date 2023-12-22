Accrington v Walsall - Match preview

Walsall responded to a six-match winless run in League Two with back-to-back league wins over Notts County and Tranmere Rovers respectively and an FA Cup triumph against Alfreton.

The Saddlers will now be targetting a third straight league win for the first time since Boxing Day last year.

And the Walsall boss insists that no-one in the camp will be resting on their laurels, after his side’s recent upturn in fortunes.

“Nothing really ever changed from my perspective in terms of where I thought we were going to go. Nothing really changes off the back of three wins either,” Sadler said.

“We’re still building, we’re still on the journey together. We’ve had a good week, but we have to back that up and make sure that we continue to build.

“That’s the task at hand. Not getting carried away by a good week, and you know I certainly won’t be doing that, and the group certainly won’t be either.