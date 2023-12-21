Jackson Smith insists Walsall youngsters stepping up to take the lead

The 22-year-old has established himself as a commanding force behind the defence during his recent run in the side.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Oisin McEntee and teenager Freddie Draper have also shown a maturity beyond their years this season.

And Smith insists there are plenty of leaders in the camp despite Walsall’s youthful squad.

“We are all striving to be the best versions of ourselves and to get better every week,” Smith said. “Obviously we are a young team but it doesn’t mean that there isn’t any leaders in there.

“Age is just a number. I’d like to think it doesn’t mean anything to be a younger lad.

“We’re taking it at face value with each other, and we make sure that we all drive each other.”