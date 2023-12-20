Oisin McEntee among Walsall youngsters stepping forward as key leaders

McEntee, who only turns 23 next month, has scored five goals and set-up four more in 25 appearances this term.

And Matt has credited McEntee’s willingness to improve for his impressive form.

Matt said: “He is one of the best guys I’ve come across in football because when I signed in January, he made me feel so welcome.

“He was always asking questions, always wanting to improve and there is no question as to why he is now doing what he is doing.

“That is the character he is and he’s captained the team at times this season. He is brilliant and all the young players are the same, they all want to work hard and try and improve and continue to get better.

“The quicker they become leaders, the better careers they will have and the better they will be for us at Walsall.”