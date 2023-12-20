Express & Star
Close

George Bennett opinion: Keeper Jackson Smith an example of Walsall's improving competition for places

Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith has made a strong impression during his rare run in the side, writes George Bennett.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith

There was great concern when Owen Evans trudged off the pitch with a calf injury during Walsall’s 2-0 defeat in Barrow at the end of November.

But an assured performance from Smith in the goalless draw at Alfreton Town provided grounds for optimism.

The 22-year-old, who made his loan from Wolves permanent in the summer, dealt admirably with Alfreton’s aerial bombardement, and came through the challenge unscathed.

Similar stories
Most popular