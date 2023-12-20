George Bennett opinion: Keeper Jackson Smith an example of Walsall's improving competition for places

There was great concern when Owen Evans trudged off the pitch with a calf injury during Walsall’s 2-0 defeat in Barrow at the end of November.

But an assured performance from Smith in the goalless draw at Alfreton Town provided grounds for optimism.

The 22-year-old, who made his loan from Wolves permanent in the summer, dealt admirably with Alfreton’s aerial bombardement, and came through the challenge unscathed.